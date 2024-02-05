Home / Companies / News / Strata acquires Bengaluru's iconic CCD headquarters for about Rs 150 crore

"We are thrilled to unveil the CCD Square, a grade-one commercial property that embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder and CEO, Strata

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
Commercial real estate investment platform Strata has acquired the 11-storey Café Coffee Day (CCD) Square located at Bengaluru’s premium Vittal Mallya Road for an estimated value of about Rs 150 crore. With this property, Strata’s Karnataka asset transaction value crosses Rs 410 crore.

“We are thrilled to unveil the CCD Square, a grade-one commercial property that embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation. The asset is an icon among the notable properties in Bangalore. This acquisition marks not just the addition of a remarkable structure to our portfolio, but a significant step towards our unwavering commitment to build and manage superior assets and deliver promising returns to our investors,” said Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder and CEO, Strata.

“Through its tech-enabled platform, Strata has over 100,000+ members worldwide, including more than 3000 investors. The investor base comprises Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs), family offices, top management from Fortune 500 companies, Ultra High Net-worth Individuals (UHNIs), and institutional investors, contributing to Strata’s global appeal and success in the commercial real estate investment landscape,” Lodha added.

The Café Coffee Day Square has a total built-up area of over 100,000 square feet, and each floor measures approximately 9,000 square feet. The property is surrounded by upscale malls, premium brand retail outlets, restaurants, transportation hubs, ATMs, and more.

The CCD Square Property is Strata’s 7th asset in Bengaluru. Strata has 34 assets under its portfolio all across India with Assets Under Management (AUM) spanning over 3.7 million square feet. Some of Strata’s marquee properties include premium office spaces across Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

