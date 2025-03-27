YES launches semiconductor equipment production, begins TN shipments

In a major boost to the semiconductor ecosystem in India, US-based Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) semiconductor solutions, has announced the shipment of the first commercial VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool to a leading global semiconductor manufacturer from its manufacturing facility at Sulur near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

This landmark achievement signifies a pivotal moment for YES and the burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem in India, as it represents the first equipment produced in India for advanced semiconductor applications like high bandwidth memory (HBM), which is critical for AI and HPC applications worldwide. “Tamil Nadu ships out India’s first semiconductor manufacturing equipment. This is yet another success of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s US trip last year, and the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy. This government delivers not just with investment commitments and policies, but with grounding investments and converting them into jobs,” said industries minister T R B Rajaa.

YES commenced operations in September 2024 at this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sulur. This facility is integral to YES’s strategic expansion plan, aimed at serving its global customers' operations in India and the world with greater efficiency.

“The commencement of shipments from the YES manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu marks a remarkable advancement for India's semiconductor industry. This initiative aligns perfectly with our national vision of building a self-reliant and robust semiconductor ecosystem. We are committed to providing all necessary support to foster further growth and innovation in this sector, thereby bolstering India's position in the global semiconductor market,” said S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy).

With over four decades of experience, YES has established a reputation for excellence in processing equipment for the semiconductor, display, and life sciences industries. The new facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is designed to meet the growing demand for YES’s innovative solutions, including VertaCure, VeroTherm, and VeroFlex systems for advanced wafer and panel-level packaging applications. In line with its commitment to advancing India’s manufacturing capabilities, YES intends to cultivate a robust local supply chain, thereby creating numerous employment opportunities within the community.

“We are immensely happy that the first semiconductor equipment from the YES Sulur facility has been successfully shipped. Despite global and national challenges, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its mission to be a global semiconductor hub, and that is why in the TN Budget 2025 the state has announced semiconductor manufacturing parks in Sulur and Palladam under a new Rs 500-crore Semiconductor Mission,” added Rajaa.

“This milestone of the first shipment from the Sulur facility underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening the India semiconductor ecosystem, which will enable the efficient delivery of our products to customers in India and beyond,” stated Ramakanth Alapati, chairman and chief executive officer of YES. “This facility is fully integrated with our global manufacturing network, allowing us to consistently provide the reliability and technical expertise that our customers expect.”