Eyeing 1,600 MW expansion plan, Adani Energy acquires Mahan Transmission

Adani Energy Solutions on Thursday announced acquisition of a project special purpose vehicle Mahan Transmission, which will evacuate 1,230 MW power from Adani Power's upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units at Mahan in Singrauli district.

The company has on 26th March, 2025... executed share purchase agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd for acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of Mahan Transmission Ltd (MTL), a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, equity shares are being acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each for a cash consideration.

It also stated that the acquisition is completed and the total authorised and paid-up share capital of the MTL is Rs 5 lakh.

The MTL is incorporated in India and was registered with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi, on November 20, 2024.

This acquisition is proposed to further AESL's strategy for enhancing value for its shareholders through organic as well as inorganic opportunities.

The MTL will evacuate 1,230 MW of power from Adani Power's upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units at Mahan in Singrauli district and feed into the state grid.