Home / Companies / News / Yotta's AI data centre in GIFT City to be commissioned before March: Nvidia

Yotta's AI data centre in GIFT City to be commissioned before March: Nvidia

The Ahmedabad-educated Trivedi said sovereign generative AI requires scalable data centres and added that generative AI will impact everybody in the future

Nvidia (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global computing major Nvidia on Wednesday said its partner Yotta is set to commission an "artificial intelligence data centre" in the GIFT City here before end of March.

Speaking at the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Shankar Trivedi, senior vice president at Nvidia Global Field Operations, said the American company is partnering with Tata Group and Reliance Industries for setting up data centres.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The data centre being set up by Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, will go live before March, he said.

"I'm very happy to inform you that our partner Yotta is setting up a state of the art AI data centre here in GIFT city and it will be available and go live before the end of March," Trivedi said.

The Ahmedabad-educated Trivedi said sovereign generative AI requires scalable data centres and added that generative AI will impact everybody in the future.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trn

LIVE: Hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case adjourned to Jan 24

RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1%

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Here are the top 10 highlights

Puravankara Q3 sale bookings rise 56% to Rs 1,241 cr on higher volumes

Paytm to invest Rs 100 cr in GIFT City to build global payments system

ArcelorMittal to build world's single largest steel site at Hazira by 2029

Gautam Adani announces investment of over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat

Sony Group continues talks on merger with Zee amid reports on disputes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceVibrant Gujarat Global SummitNvidiaGIFT CityGIFT IFSC

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story