ArcelorMittal to build world's single largest steel site at Hazira by 2029

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: ArcelorMittal signed MoUs with Gujarat govt for phase two of the Hazira plant during the summit

ArcelorMittal will build the world's single biggest steel manufacturing factory at Hazira in Gujarat by 2029, company's executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday.

The factory will have a capacity of 24 million tonne per annum, he said speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

He said ArcelorMittal has signed MoUs with the Gujarat government for phase two of the Hazira plant in the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done the 'bhumi puja' for the first phase of the plant in 2021 and the construction is going on as per schedule for commissioning in 2026, Mittal said.

