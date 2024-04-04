Home / Companies / News / YouTube allows ads with misinformation on India's election process: Report

YouTube allows ads with misinformation on India's election process: Report

The advertisements were however pulled down after they were approved from YouTube, but before they could be published, the report said

Photo: Bloomberg
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
Apr 04 2024
Video streaming giant YouTube approved election misinformation ads in India ahead of the country’s general election, according to a joint investigative report by digital rights group AccessNow and Global Witness.

A total of 48 misleading advertisements in English, Hindi, and Telugu containing content prohibited by YouTube’s advertising and elections misinformation policies, were allegedly approved by the streaming giant, said the advocacy groups.

The advertisements were however pulled down after they were approved from YouTube, but before they could be published, the report said.

“Heading into the crucial election year of 2024, tech platforms made tall promises about safeguarding electoral integrity, but the proof is in the pudding — YouTube greenlit all 48 ads violating its policies, submitted as part of our investigation,” said Namrata Maheshwari, Senior Policy Counsel, Access Now.

YouTube, while reacting to the report, said that none of the advertisements ever ran on its systems and the report did not show a lack of protections against election misinformation in India.

“Our policies explicitly prohibit ads making demonstrably false claims that could undermine participation or trust in an election, which we enforce in several Indian languages,” said a Google spokesperson on the issue.

“Our enforcement process has multiple layers to ensure ads comply with our policies, and just because an ad passes an initial technical check does not mean it won’t be blocked or removed by our enforcement systems if it violates our policies. But the advertiser here deleted the ads in question before any of our routine enforcement reviews could take place,” the spokesperson added.

The ad content included voter suppression through false information on changes to the voting age, instructions to vote by text message, and incitement to prevent certain groups from voting, according to the report.

The report accuses YouTube of practising selective bias while banning the advertisements in different election-bound regions across the globe.

It said that when Global Witness submitted election disinformation ads in Portuguese ahead of the 2022 elections in Brazil, YouTube once again approved all of them. But in tests of election disinformation in English and Spanish ahead of the US midterm elections in 2022, the platform rejected 100 per cent of the ads and banned the channels.

YouTube India Election campaign Lok Sabha elections Google India

Apr 04 2024

