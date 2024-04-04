NCDRC dismisses govt's 2015 plea against sale of Nestle's Maggi noodles

The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a 2015 complaint by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) against the sale of Maggi noodles, Nestle India said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The DoCA alleged that the company had indulged in unfair trade practices by manufacturing and selling hazardous and defective goods to the public.

It further sought compensation of Rs 284.55 crore and punitive damages to the tune of Rs 355.41 crore from the company.

“The complaint filed by the Union of India, Department of Consumer Affairs in 2015… was dismissed by NCDRC in the favour of the company vide NCDRC’s order dated April 2, 2024. The copy of the said order was received by the company on April 3, 2024,” Nestle said in the exchange filing.