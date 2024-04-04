HDFC foreign legroom rises but misses index provider MSCI threshold

The investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in HDFC Bank rose to 24.95 per cent during the quarter ended March 2024. However, it fell short by only 5 basis points (bps) of the threshold required for index provider MSCI to hike its weightage in its global indices.

“The foreign holding now stands at 55.54 per cent versus the requirement of 55.5 per cent. Thus, it misses by about 5 bps. With the potential for further selling this quarter, there may be a possibility of a weight up adjustment in the August review,” said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative Research in a note.

Hitting the 25 per cent threshold would have meant doubling of HDFC Bank’s weightage in MSCI indices—leading to billions of dollars of inflows from passive trackers. The private sector lender’s stock gained 3 per cent nevertheless to close at Rs 1,528.

The rally was on the back of an encouraging business update for the March quarter where HDFC Bank’s deposit growth remained robust and the loan-to-deposit ratio fell.

“Stock still trades at about two times FY25E price-to-book (core) which is much lower than its historical averages. We believe this is a great time to add a quality franchise like HDFC Bank. The key risk is the inability to execute the merger well, resulting in lower loan growth and/or profitability in the long run. HDFC Bank remains our top pick in the sector. Maintain Outperform,” said a note by Macquarie.