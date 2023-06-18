YouTube's short and smart future: Here're challenges, opportunities

That sort of captures where YouTube is in its 15th year of existence in India. At 453 million users a month (Comscore), YouTube is India’s largest OTT player. It is also the gateway to the internet for millions of people joining the online party and a part of the country’s largest media firm — the estimated Rs. 25,000-crore (FY22) Google India.



The kid is around a year old. He mimics his dad who is cheering what sounds like a football match on TV. Suddenly the dad holds his head in despair and slumps back on the couch. The baby slumps too with his hand on head and his diaper on full display. This hilarious short video on YouTube has been watched hundreds of thousands of times; many of those views were on smart or internet-enabled TV screens.