Tata Motors, Tata Power partner to boost EVs, solar power adoption

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) and Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and solar power in India. This collaboration aims to create synergy between EVs and solar rooftop systems, offering customers a pathway to near-zero running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

By combining their expertise, the two Tata Group companies will provide comprehensive solutions that include the purchase of an electric vehicle and the installation of a solar rooftop system. This integrated approach is expected to significantly reduce the overall cost of owning an EV, while also accelerating the payback period for solar investments.

“India’s net-zero journey can only be achieved by switching to EVs and renewable power,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of TPEML and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. “By combining forces with Tata Power Renewable Energy, we intend to democratise zero-emissions mobility and decouple EVs from the grid, while reducing running costs for customers.”

This announcement follows the Government of India’s aim to provide subsidised solar rooftop installations to 1 crore households under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power, emphasised the complementary nature of EVs and solar power: “These solutions appeal to the same set of eco-friendly and value-conscious customers. This collaboration will drive greater adoption of rooftop systems and EVs, providing discerning customers with an opportunity to reduce emissions while saving money.”

Tata Power, a leader in the solar rooftop sector, has a strong network of over 700 channel partners across the country. The company has already installed solar systems for over 100,000 customers. Additionally, Tata Power has a vast EV charging network comprising 5,600 public chargers located across India.

This collaboration offers customers a multitude of benefits, including reducing the total cost of ownership for EVs, lowering electricity bills for EV owners, accelerating the payback period for solar rooftop system owners who purchase an EV, and providing 100 per cent emissions-free power for EVs.