PB Fintech posts consolidated net profit at Rs 60 crore in Q1 FY25

PB Fintech on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 60 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25 as compared to a loss of Rs 11.41 crore in the year-ago period.

This is the third consecutive quarter that the company has recorded a net profit.

During the period under review, revenues grew by 52 per cent to Rs 1,010 crore as compared to Rs 666 crore in Q1 FY24.

The overall adjusted Earnings before Tax, Interest, Amortization, Depreciation (EBITDA) margin improved from (-)31 per cent in Q1 FY24 to 12 per cent in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter under review, growth in the credit business of the company has seen moderation with disbursals at Rs 3,140 crore as compared to Rs 3,542 crore during the same period last year. The number of credit cards issued (on behalf of banks) during Q1 FY25 also dropped to 1.3 lakh from 1.4 lakh during the same period last year.

The company further added that its key focus area is to scale the secured credit business by building strong distribution and fulfilment capabilities along with wider and deeper partnerships.

It also intends to build a Personal Finance Management platform and a loyalty program to drive this engagement, which would help consumers to improve their credit health and overall financial wellness.