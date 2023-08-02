KFC system sales growth jumps 22% in June for India, partner countries

KFC system in, reported 22 per cent system sales growth in India and area countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) in the June quarter. System sales growth refers to total sales of all outlets that use a brand, or that use all the franchised brands owned by one franchisor.

“Taking forward the momentum, we have recorded 22 per cent system sales growth for India and partner countries. It was an action-packed quarter, as we continued to steadily increase our physical and digital footprint, diversified our offerings, and strengthened our commitment to the planet,” Moksh Chopra, general manager, KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) said in a release.