Zee moves NCLT, SAIC against Sony Pictures post collapse of merger deal

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) on Wednesday moved the National Company Law Tribunal to make Sony Group's India unit implement a $10-billion merger scheme the NCLT cleared in August last year and collapsed during the weekend when Sony pulled the plug.

Zee told stock exchanges it has initiated legal action to contest claims by Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd (BEPL, owned by Sony) in proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In its reply to Sony Pictures Networks India’s termination notice, Zee denied any breach of obligations under the merger agreement.

“The company has denied that Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment Pvt are entitled to terminate the merger agreement and the claim for termination fee is legally untenable and has no basis whatsoever,” said Zee as it reacted to a $90 million termination fees sought by Sony India.

“The company has called upon Culver Max and BEPL to immediately withdraw the termination and confirm that they will perform their obligations to give effect to and implement the merger Scheme, sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal. The company has reserved all its rights in this regard,” Zee said

Zee recovered marginally on Wednesday with its share price closing 6.7 per cent up at Rs 166 a share on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sony India said it will move ahead with its India plans and is looking for organic and inorganic growth opportunities. N P Singh, managing director and chief executive office of Sony Pictures Networks India, told 1,200 employees the company will go ahead with its plans in new programming.

“As we transition from this phase, I am, along with the senior management team, committed to setting the company up for a long-term, strong future. We will actively explore new organic and inorganic possibilities to strengthen our market presence,” Singh said.

The Indian entertainment industry is witnessing a transformation with Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Disney India’s operations. With its merger with Sony India collapsing, Zee will have to look for new strategic partners, bankers and lawyers said.

Singh said Sony India’s immediate focus will be to generate content to engage audiences and boost subscriber growth and revenues. “We've always been at our best when innovating and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. The M&E (media and entertainment) world is constantly changing, and our journey is not just about adapting to change; it's about leading it.”