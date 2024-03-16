Home / Companies / News / ZEEL shareholders approve appointment of three independent directors

ZEEL shareholders approve appointment of three independent directors

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders have approved the appointment of three independent directors to the company's board.

The board of the company had accepted the resignation of Mittal, who had been working in this role for the last two years. Source: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shareholders have approved the appointment of three independent directors to the company's board.

Special resolutions for approval of the appointment of - Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti were passed with majority by the shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) through a postal ballot process.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

All three special resolutions received over 75 per cent of the total number of valid votes, according to the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer shared by the company to bourses.

ALSO READ: Star India starts arbitration against Zee over cricket broadcasting deal

"This outcome of the remote e-voting process concluded on 15th March 2024 reflects the shareholders' confidence in the Board of the Company," ZEEL said in a statement later.

On February 5, 2024, ZEEL sent a postal ballot notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of three independent directors for their first term of three years, which is from December 17, 2023, to December 16, 2026.

On Friday, Zee Entertainment informed its president and group chief technology officer Nitin Mittal resigned as the company streamlines the vertical.

The board of the company had accepted the resignation of Mittal, who had been working in this role for the last two years.

ALSO READ: Zee president and group chief technology officer Nitin Mittal resigns

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

We will find another opportunity in India post Zee merger collapse: Sony

Prime Video, Sony launch 'Sony Pictures - Stream' in India at Rs 399

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Zee5 Global aims to double US subscriber base to 2 million in one year

Electoral bond data: Smaller companies donated larger share of profit

US bankruptcy court issues ruling in favour of Byju's term loan lenders

'Why malign India Inc? Electoral bonds just tip of poll funding iceberg'

Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff as part of fitment process

MoD inks Rs 2,890-cr contract with HAL for upgrade of 25 Dornier aircraft

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ZEELZee Entertainmentboard of directors

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story