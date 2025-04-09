Zepto nears $4 bn annualised GOV, reduces operating cash flow burn by 50%

Within three months of announcing that its annualised gross order value (GOV) had touched $3 billion (around Rs 24,500 crore), Zepto co-founder and chief executive officer Aadit Palicha on Wednesday said the quick commerce unicorn is now inching closer to a $4 billion GOV.

During this period, the company has also reduced its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), and operating cash flow (OCF) burn by 50 per cent.

“Zepto is getting close to $4 billion in annualised GOV, which represents nearly 300 per cent year-on-year growth (and close to 30 per cent growth since my last update in January). More importantly, we have reduced Ebitda (excl. ESOPs) and OCF burn by 50 per cent even as we grew meaningfully during the last three months,” Palicha wrote in a social media post.

“We are confident in being within touching distance of Ebitda (excl. ESOPs) and OCF breakeven within a few months (with a large net cash buffer still on the balance sheet),” he added.

Palicha noted that, like the dark stores launched over the past three years, the company’s newly launched dark stores are also on track to achieve Ebitda breakeven.

In his January post, Palicha had said: “In April 2024, we shared with Goldman Sachs in a research note that Zepto had crossed $1 billion in annualised GOV. Eight months later, in January 2025, we are now at approximately $3 billion in annualised GOV.”