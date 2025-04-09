Realty advisory firm Grahm looks to invest about Rs 100 cr by FY26

Grahm, a real estate advisory platform backed by Credvest, launched on Wednesday in Bengaluru and plans to invest Rs 80–100 crore by FY26 to scale its operations. The company also aims to hire 300 employees by the end of the year to bridge the gap between traditional broker-led models and digital listing platforms.

“Real estate in India can be complex, with many legal and regulatory layers. Grahm simplifies this by having in-house experts who help buyers understand regulations, verify project approvals, ensure compliance, and navigate the financial and legal processes smoothly,” said Ankit Shah, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer, Grahm.

At Grahm, in-house experts will serve as realty advisors with experience in the field, including knowledge of micro-pockets. “We saw the need to build a trusted community of homeowners, one that stays engaged long after the purchase is made,” Shah added.

Grahm will function as a channel partner for developers, charging a 2 per cent transaction fee while prioritising a consumer-first approach to real estate advisory. “All our services, from property selection to legal checks and financial help, are offered at zero cost to the buyer. Our revenue comes from developers,” Shah said.

Grahm operates with internal capital from the Credvest Group, which strengthened its presence in the real estate sector with the acquisition of Weown, a realty consulting company, in 2024. In a move to diversify beyond advisory services, the Group has also expanded into adjacent verticals within the real estate ecosystem, signalling a broader strategic push in the sector.

The platform has onboarded over 100 developers and partnered with more than 350 projects in Bengaluru. It is also looking to tap into seven additional high-transaction cities — Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Grahm aims to capture 10 per cent of the residential real estate market share over the next three years, accounting for over Rs 50,000 crore in transactions.