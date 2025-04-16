Quick-commerce startup Zepto is changing the name of its parent company from Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited to Zepto Private Limited, according to a report by Moneycontrol, which accessed regulatory filings on the matter. The move, approved by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Mumbai, comes as the company gears up for a likely stock market debut in the coming months.

In India, to change a company’s legal name, owners must receive shareholder approval, followed by filings with the RoC and clearance from the central government.

This move mirrors Zepto's competitors who rebranded either ahead of IPOs or as their platforms began to diversify. Swiggy, which operates in the same food and grocery delivery space, rebranded its legal entity from Bundl Technologies Private Limited to Swiggy Private Limited prior to filing for its IPO in February 2024. Zomato also changed its corporate name to Eternal Limited, although it clarified that the brand and app identity remained unchanged.

Zepto's name change aligns the corporate identity of the platform with its consumer-facing brand. Zepto can benefit from this as it would enhance brand recognition and simplify stakeholder engagement ahead of its public listing.