Zepto's 2 am meetings? CEO mocks work-life balance amid Reddit claims

Aadit Palicha, the 22-year-old CEO of the fast-growing Indian tech startup Zepto , recently stirred up conversation on work-life balance, responding to ongoing debates in the tech industry. On Wednesday, Palicha took to social media to share his thoughts, stating: “I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors.”

This statement, made in a post on X (formerly Twitter), immediately attracted attention, especially as it was followed by a clarification: “FYI, not my quote – read it from an interview with Daksh Gupta.” The clarification referred to Daksh Gupta, the 23-year-old CEO of AI startup Greptile, who has previously endorsed long work hours, sparking debates about intense work culture in startups.

Palicha’s post was seen as a subtle response to Gupta’s controversial statements, which were widely shared on social media last month. Gupta’s remarks, advocating for extended working hours, drew criticism, with many questioning the expectations placed on employees in tech startups.

Zepto’s alleged ‘toxic’ work culture

The timing of Palicha’s statement coincided with heightened scrutiny over Zepto’s workplace environment. A recent viral Reddit post alleged a “toxic” work culture at Zepto, claiming employees were subjected to grueling 14-hour shifts, raising concerns about employee well-being.

The post also alleged that Palicha’s late working hours, starting at 2 pm, resulted in meetings being scheduled as late as 2 am. This sparked questions about the CEO’s approach to work-life balance and the expectations placed on employees.

Additionally, the Reddit post suggested that Zepto hires junior staff at lower wages to cut costs, hinting at a potential round of layoffs in March 2025. Reports also claimed that several departments have halted recruitment to reduce expenses.

More From This Section

Social media reaction to Palicha’s comment

Palicha’s comments on work-life balance quickly garnered attention, drawing mixed reactions on social media. One user humorously remarked: “Ah, burning the midnight oil to dunk on toxic work culture posts on Reddit? Bold strategy! So, what time’s your first meeting today—asking for your coffee machine?”

Others joined in with playful jabs, such as: “Anyway, since you’re here, maybe get a few things fixed on the delivery partner’s app too? Not everyone has the voice to rant on Reddit or Twitter, but they still deserve good experiences. Let’s make that happen.”

These reactions come amid broader discussions about employee well-being in the tech sector. The tragic death of a 26-year-old Ernst and Young India consultant in July 2024, allegedly linked to job-related stress, reignited debates on work-life balance and mental health challenges faced by young professionals.

The work-life balance debate in the tech industry

Palicha, along with fellow Stanford dropout Kaivalya Vohra, co-founded Zepto in 2021, positioning the company as a disruptor in the quick-commerce space. However, the company’s rapid growth and aggressive business model have drawn criticism for fostering a high-pressure environment where personal and professional boundaries often blur.

This debate is not limited to Zepto. In recent months, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy faced backlash for suggesting that Indians should work at least 70 hours a week. Murthy’s comments, perceived as out of touch with modern workplace practices, sparked significant criticism.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi publicly disagreed with Murthy’s views, stating: “Employees are not slaves. Working longer hours doesn’t mean better productivity. Several countries have switched to a 4-day work week and are doing better.”

The future of work culture: Is a 4-day work week the solution?

As debates on work-life balance continue, the idea of a 4-day work week is gaining traction globally. Countries like Iceland and several businesses in the UK have reported positive results from shorter work weeks, citing increased productivity and improved employee morale.

With tech companies under scrutiny for their demanding work environments, calls for a better balance between professional and personal life are growing. Whether Zepto and its competitors will adopt these global trends remains to be seen, but Palicha’s public comments highlight the increasing pressure on leaders in the tech industry to address employee well-being.