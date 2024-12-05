OnePlus to invest Rs 6K crore in India business over next 3 years

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday said it plans to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore in its India business over the next three years.

The company plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore annually for the next three years under 'Project Starlight' to boost product innovation and improve services in India.

"This investment plan was launched under the name of Project Starlight as a strategic vision for the brand's future investment in the region," a company statement said.

The Project Starlight investment focuses on three key areas -- making even more durable devices, exceptional customer service, and developing India-specific features, the statement added.

"The Project Starlight is a demonstration of our dedication to going beyond the surface to tackle the challenges faced by our users in their daily lives. India remains a top priority for us globally, and we continue to strive to earn the trust and affection of our Indian community," OnePlus India, CEO, Robin Liu said.