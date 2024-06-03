Zerodha hit by tech glitch, users face issues with kite web access

Traders using Zerodha , India's second-largest broking platform, faced significant disruptions this morning due to a technical glitch. Users are experiencing difficulties accessing Kite Web, and the platform's website is offline. The outage coincided with a remarkable surge in the stock market, as exit polls projected a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"This seems like an ISP-related issue. Please try using an alternate internet connection and check. We've also provided an alternate solution here: https://support.zerodha.com/category/trading-and-markets/kite-web-and-mobile/others/articles/isp-kite-access ," Zerodha said on X (formerly Twitter)

Both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex soared to record highs. The Nifty 50 climbed 2.65 per cent to 23,129.35 points, while the BSE Sensex gained 2.62 per cent to 75,903.97 points, marking their best intraday gains since February 1, 2021.

Exit Polls boost market sentiment

The market rally was driven by exit polls suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

Trader reactions on social media

Affected traders took to social media to share their frustrations with Zerodha's technical issues. One user commented, "My observation is don't trust Zerodha on Monday. Glitches after the weekend are so common. #Zerodha #CDSL #Trading.”

Another remarked, "As usual Zerodha glitches on a big day. There is no important day for markets where Zerodha is not down. They aren't able to run smoothly today, just imagine what happens tomorrow. Podcasts karwa lo inse bas..."