Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

Realty firm Godrej Properties is expecting a revenue of more than ₹10,000 crore from an upcoming housing project at Worli in Mumbai.

The upcoming project 'Godrej Trilogy', spanning 2.63 acres, will feature three residential towers.

In the first phase, the company will launch two towers during this quarter.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli.

This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.

"The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over Rs 10,000 crore," the company said.