Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

The company informed that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital
Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising about 1.1 million square feet of saleable area in Phase 1 | Representative Image: BloombergCommons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Godrej Properties is expecting a revenue of more than ₹10,000 crore from an upcoming housing project at Worli in Mumbai.

The upcoming project 'Godrej Trilogy', spanning 2.63 acres, will feature three residential towers.

In the first phase, the company will launch two towers during this quarter.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli.

This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.

"The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over Rs 10,000 crore," the company said.

Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising about 1.1 million square feet of saleable area in Phase 1.

With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront will be launched in the current quarter.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said this project further strengthens the company's presence in South Mumbai and aligns with the strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential urban land parcels.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Mehli Mistry's term renewal: Three Tata Trusts trustees yet to respond

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

OVL seeks legal advice after US sanctions oilfield with Indian stake

Accel partners with Prosus to co-invest in Indian science-led startups

Novartis nears deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for over $70 per share

Topics :GodrejGodrej PropertiesMumbaiWorliReal Estate Real estate firmshousing project

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story