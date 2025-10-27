Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

Realty firm Godrej Properties is expecting a revenue of more than ₹10,000 crore from an upcoming housing project at Worli in Mumbai.
The upcoming project 'Godrej Trilogy', spanning 2.63 acres, will feature three residential towers.
In the first phase, the company will launch two towers during this quarter.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli.
This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.
"The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over Rs 10,000 crore," the company said.
Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising about 1.1 million square feet of saleable area in Phase 1.
With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront will be launched in the current quarter.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said this project further strengthens the company's presence in South Mumbai and aligns with the strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential urban land parcels.
Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
