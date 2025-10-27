Home / Companies / News / SC allows Centre to reassess Vodafone Idea's AGR dues, cites policy grounds

SC allows Centre to reassess Vodafone Idea's AGR dues, cites policy grounds

The Supreme Court said the Centre can review Vodafone Idea's AGR dues, calling it a policy decision; the move gives relief to the debt-hit telecom firm and protects 200 million consumers

Vodafone
Vodafone Idea’s shares jumped 9 per cent after the Supreme Court ruling on Monday. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major relief for Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the union government to revisit the issue of reassessing the telecom operator’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The court observed that the decision falls within the union government’s policy domain, Bar and Bench reported. 
A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai passed the order after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who told the court that the government now holds 49 per cent equity in Vodafone Idea and that the move was made in the interest of over 200 million consumers. 
“The government has infused equity to the extent of 49 per cent. There are 200 million consumers. That was one of the reasons for which the government took this decision. The consumers would suffer... they have concerns, something duplicate billing, some over-invoicing etc, this what I have proposed,” Mehta said, as quoted by Live Law.
 

CJI clarifies order limited to this case

Clarifying the scope of the relief, the Chief Justice said, “We clarify that this is in the policy domain of the Union... there is no reason as to why that Union should be prevented from doing, with that view of the matter, we dispose of the writ petition.”
The court said that the order was passed considering the specific facts of the case, including the Centre’s equity infusion and the interests of millions of subscribers. 
Vodafone Idea’s shares jumped 9 per cent after the Supreme Court ruling on Monday. At 11.48 am, the stock was trading at ₹10.47 on the NSE, up 9 per cent. During the day, it touched a one-year high of ₹10.57.
 

AGR dues case: Timeline and background

On October 13, the Supreme Court had deferred hearing Vodafone Idea’s plea in the AGR dues case to October 27. The company had challenged the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand seeking to quash additional AGR dues of ₹5,606 crore for the period up to FY2016-17. 
AGR (adjusted gross revenue) is the income figure used by the government to calculate licence fees and spectrum usage charges payable by telecom operators. 
The matter has been pending for years, with multiple adjournments granted at the request of Vodafone Idea and the Solicitor General, who said the government was actively working on a resolution since it held nearly 50 per cent equity in the company.
Vodafone Idea has asked the DoT to “comprehensively re-assess and reconcile all AGR dues up to FY 2016-17” following the Deduction Verification Guidelines issued on February 3, 2020.   
 

SC’s past rulings on AGR

The apex court in 2021 had refused to review its earlier order rejecting the telecom firms’ pleas to rectify alleged errors in AGR calculations. Telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, had argued that there were arithmetical mistakes and duplication of entries in the DoT’s assessment. 
In September 2020, the Supreme Court had allowed telecom operators 10 years to clear AGR dues amounting to ₹93,520 crore. It directed companies to pay 10 per cent of the total dues by March 31, 2021, and the remaining balance in annual instalments until March 31, 2031. 
The court had also made it clear that the DoT’s assessment of AGR dues would be final and that no reassessment or dispute could be raised by telecom operators.
 

Evolution of the AGR definition

The Supreme Court’s judgment in October 2019 upheld the DoT’s definition of AGR, which included both telecom and non-telecom income such as interest or profit from asset sales. 
Following industry pushback, the government revised AGR rules in 2021, excluding non-telecom income from the calculation. This change significantly reduced the financial burden on telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unilever, L'Oreal report strong growth from India's qcom, online channels

Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

Premium

Mehli Mistry's term renewal: Three Tata Trusts trustees yet to respond

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

OVL seeks legal advice after US sanctions oilfield with Indian stake

Topics :Vodafone IdeaSupreme Courttelecom servicestelecom sectorBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story