Zomato celebrates '16th janamdin' with unique ad, Paytm CEO joins the party

Popular food delivery platform Zomato celebrated its ‘sweet sixteen’ in style with a full-page advertisement in a leading daily, grabbing the attention of many, including Paytm Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The display ad, reminiscent of roadside political billboards, showcased a large, smiling photograph of Zomato’s founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal, flanked by smaller images of the company's top executives. The heartfelt message in Hindi read, “16th janamdin par aap sabhi ko apna pyar barsane ke liye koti koti dhanyawad” (On our 16th birthday, big thanks to all of you for showering us with love). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma couldn’t resist sharing a snapshot of the advertisement on X (formerly Twitter), offering his congratulations to Zomato for their 16 years of delicious deliveries. His message in Hindi praised the creative ad: “On the 16th birthday of Zomato, heartiest congratulations to the chief Mr Deepinderji and all the members of his executive! May God grant us such praiseworthy advertisements always.”

Zomato’s birthday bash didn’t stop there. The restaurant aggregator’s advertisement came with a tantalising offer – a Zomato Gold membership for six months at just Rs 30. Zomato Gold members enjoy perks like free delivery, up to 30 per cent off at partner restaurants, and other delightful benefits.

“Janamdin ho to Aisa ho! (A birthday should be like this)” said one user on X, celebrating the festive spirit.



“Congrats Mr Deepinder and team Zomato! Wishing more wind to your sails,” read another congratulatory comment. Another delighted user thanked Zomato for the generous gift, saying, “giving me gold for free.”

Meanwhile, a fourth user took the moment to nudge the Paytm Chief Executive Officer, suggesting, “launch Paytm gold similarly like a fee-based service.”



Founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, Zomato has grown into a powerhouse in the restaurant aggregator and food delivery industry. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company now operates in over 1,000 cities across India and multiple international markets, including New Zealand, Canada, Turkey, and Brazil.