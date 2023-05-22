Zomato tickled pink by Rs 2,000 note? CoD tweet a 'marketing ruse'

However, a source close to the company said the move was simply a marketing ploy, and the percentage shared had no real factual underpinning.

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up Zomato on Monday tweeted “as many as 72 per cent cash-on-delivery (CoD) orders since Friday paid in Rs 2,000 notes”. This comes two days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the purge of Rs 2,000 currency notes in circulation — a decision aligned with the RBI’s ‘Clean Note Policy’ and aimed at eliminating low-velocity notes from circulation.