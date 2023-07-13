Home / Companies / News / Zomato temporarily halts new consumer onboarding on UPI payments app

Zomato temporarily halts new consumer onboarding on UPI payments app

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday said it has temporarily paused the onboarding of new users on the Unified Payments Interface it rolled out in May to incorporate feedback.

The company said it will start enrolling new users on the app by the end of the month.

In May this year, the Gurugram-based firm launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for some users in the country in partnership with ICICI Bank.

"The UPI offering has been temporarily paused for new user onboarding, only to incorporate feedback received on the onboarding flow. We will start enrolling new users by the end of the month," a Zomato spokesperson said.

UPI is a real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The service facilitates transfer of money directly from the user's phones using a UPI PIN on supporting apps. Some of the top players offering UPI service in the country are Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe.

Zomato UPI

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

