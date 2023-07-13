Home / Companies / News / Chandrayaan-3: One more step for India's space mission, giant leap for L&T

Chandrayaan-3: One more step for India's space mission, giant leap for L&T

L&T has also commissioned the deep space network antenna at Byalalu in Karnataka required for exploratory missions

Shine Jacob Chennai
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
With India set to enter a new orbit in space science with the launch of Chandrayaan III on Friday, multinational engineering, procurement, and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is also playing a key role in the mission.

The company is involved in every aspect of the mission, from manufacturing subsystems to mission tracking.

This is one step forward in strengthening the company’s association with India’s space programme for over five decades, it said on Friday.

“We are privileged to partner Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in nationally important space programmes for which L&T has contributed its remarkable engineering prowess, manufacturing expertise, and skilled workforce. The space sector is opening up for the Indian Industry, and we will leverage this long association with Isro to play a bigger role in space programmes of the future,” said Arun Ramchandani, executive vice-president and head, L&T Defence.

The critical booster segments, namely the head-end segment, the middle segment, and the nozzle bucket flange, with a diameter of 3.2 metres, were manufactured and proof pressure-tested at L&T’s facility in Powai.

Other contributions to the mission include the supply of ground and flight umbilical plates manufactured at L&T’s aerospace manufacturing facility in Coimbatore.

L&T has also been playing a key role in the system integration of the launch vehicle for the Indian space programme.

The space hardware was produced at L&T’s aerospace manufacturing facility, fulfilling the stringent quality and timeline requirements for India’s third Moon mission.

All these subsystems have been delivered ahead of schedule. The L&T-made precision monopulse tracking radar at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, has been used for fast acquisition and tracking of launch vehicles.

L&T has also commissioned the deep space network antenna at Byalalu in Karnataka required for exploratory missions.

“L&T, as a long-term trusted partner of Isro, has been involved in the production of a range of hardware for every mission of Isro, including the acclaimed Chandrayaan I and II, Gaganyaan, and Mangalyaan missions,” the company said.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

