Zoomcar partners with EaseMyTrip to offer integrated travel solutions

EaseMyTrip users will now have access to Zoomcar's fleet of over 25,000 cars, spanning a diverse range of models from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Car sharing marketplace Zoomcar and EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced a partnership allowing users to book self-drive cars on the latter's online travel platform.

With this partnership Zoomcar's wide range of self-drive cars has been seamlessly integrated into the EaseMyTrip platform, allowing users to book their preferred Zoomcar directly from the EaseMyTrip app offering travellers convenience and flexibility in planning their journeys, the two companies said in a statement.

EaseMyTrip users will now have access to Zoomcar's fleet of over 25,000 cars, spanning a diverse range of models from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs like Kia Carens, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, and MG Astor, among others, it added.

Topics :ZoomcarEaseMyTripTravel portals

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

