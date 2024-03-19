Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' to woo vegetarian customers: All details

"India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we've gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled…," CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference.

According to Goyal, the new feature will allow users to choose from a list of restaurants that exclusively serve vegetarian food.

"Pure Veg Mode will exclude all restaurants which serve any non-veg food item," he said.

The new feature will act as a filter even to exclude any veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant, he noted.

"This means a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our pure veg fleet," he added.

Defending the company's call, he further clarified that the "'pure veg mode', or the 'pure veg fleet' doesn't serve or alienate any religious, or political preference."