Zomato launches 'pure veg mode' to woo vegetarian customers: All details

To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 19, 2024
Food delivery company Zomato announced the launch of a special feature - 'pure veg mode' - that will include restaurants that only serve veg food
First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:39 PM IST