Zydus announces licensing deal with Takeda for new GERD drug Vault

Global life sciences company Zydus Lifesciences has entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to bring a gastrointestinal drug, Vault (Vonoprazan), to the Indian market.

Vault, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), will be used to treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and other acid-related disorders. GERD is a common condition in India, affecting an estimated 15.6 per cent of the population, according to a 2021 study published in the Indian Journal of Gastroenterology. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

GERD is a chronic digestive disease where stomach acid or bile irritates the food pipe lining, causing acid reflux and heartburn more than twice a week.

“We are happy to add Vault to our wide basket of gastro therapeutic products and widen our range of treatments for acid peptic disorders. In keeping with our patient-centric approaches, we have been enabling access to newer treatment options and innovative healthcare solutions over nearly three decades,” said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences.

Yesterday it was announced that Mankind Pharma has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda for commercialising Vonoprazan in the Indian market. The agreement allows Mankind Pharma to launch the drug for treating GERD under its trademark.

Zydus has a history of providing treatment options for GERD, having been the first company to introduce Pantoprazole in India in 1999.

Factors contributing to GERD include age, body mass index (BMI), diet, tea/coffee intake, tobacco, and alcohol consumption.

Vault works by inhibiting the production of stomach acid and is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders (APDs) in adults.

Zydus Lifesciences is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of healthcare therapies. They employ around 26,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists dedicated to research and development. They are committed to discovering new treatments and improving lives through innovative healthcare solutions.