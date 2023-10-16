Zydus Lifesciences appoints Punit Patel as president & CEO of Americas

Zydus Lifesciences Limited , a global life sciences company, has appointed Punit Patel as president and chief executive officer (CEO), Americas. The announcement came on Monday through a regulatory filing by the company on BSE.

In this role, Patel will oversee the business operations of all Zydus entities in North America, including generics, injectables, specialty business, rare and orphan disease portfolios, and future ventures into novel therapeutics.

Patel is a licensed pharmacist with a Doctorate of Pharmacy from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences and brings over 20 years of experience in the generics and branded pharmaceutical marketplace. His expertise encompasses the generic pharmaceutical market, including specialty, 505b2, injectables, and biosimilars. According to the company's official statement, his strategic leadership and results-oriented approach will enable Zydus to translate long-term strategies into actionable plans.

Prior to joining Zydus, Patel served as the president of Red Oak Sourcing, overseeing a multibillion-dollar generic portfolio. His responsibilities included setting strategic roadmaps, managing supplier relationships, financial obligations, cultural transformation, and collaboration with stakeholders such as CVS Health, Cardinal Health, and OptumRx. Under his leadership, Red Oak was recognised as a Great Place to Work. Patel has also held positions at Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics and CVS Caremark. For his current role, Patel will be based out of Pennington, New Jersey in the US.

Upon his appointment, Patel stated, "For two decades, Zydus has been contributing with a patient-centric approach to the healthcare spectrum in the US, addressing the twin aspects of access and affordability. I look forward to joining Zydus and creating new avenues for growth."

Dr Sharvil Patel, the managing director of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, added, "As a seasoned and successful business leader, Punit brings rich and varied experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals to lead Zydus into the future. Building on the strong foundation that has already been laid, we hope to hone our strategic direction, build and nurture new relationships which will help Zydus grow and strengthen its presence in North America."

