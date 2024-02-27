Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences' Rs 600 crore buyback offer to open on Feb 29

The company proposed to buy back up to 59,70,149 shares at Rs 1,005 apiece for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 600 crore, it stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its offer to buy back 59.7 lakh shares at Rs 1,005 apiece, aggregating to Rs 600 crore, will open on February 29.

The share repurchase programme will close on March 6, 2024, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company proposed to buy back up to 59,70,149 shares at Rs 1,005 apiece for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 600 crore, it stated.

Shares of the company were trading 0.38 per cent up at Rs 946.15 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesZydus HealthcareZydus Pharmaceuticals

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

