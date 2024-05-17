Home / Companies / News / Zydus, MSN partner to license, supply affordable cancer tablets in the US

Zydus, MSN partner to license, supply affordable cancer tablets in the US

MSN Lab will manufacture and supply Cabozantinib; Zydus will handle marketing, distribution and sales

zydus lab
The US market for Cabozantinib tablets is estimated to be worth $1.464 billion. Representative Picture
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s Zydus Lifesciences and MSN Laboratories on Friday announced an exclusive licensing and supply agreement to bring a generic version of cancer-treating Cabozantinib tablets (aka CABOMETYX) to the United States (US).

MSN Laboratories will manufacture and supply the generic tablets, while Zydus will handle marketing, distribution and sales in the US, said a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The partnership is expected to provide patients with “greater access to this critical medication at a more affordable price”, it said. MSN Laboratories was the first to file a substantially complete application for generic Cabozantinib tablets, potentially making them eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the US.
“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing patients with high-quality, affordable medications,” said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences. “Cabozantinib is an important treatment option for many cancer patients, and we are pleased to work with MSN to bring the generic version to the US market.”

“We are pleased to partner with Zydus on this significant opportunity,” said MSN Reddy, founder, chairman and managing director of MSN Group. “Bringing Cabozantinib Tablets to market represents our expertise in development, manufacturing, and regulatory affairs. Working with Zydus will allow us to successfully commercialise Cabozantinib while making high-quality medications more affordable.”

The US market for Cabozantinib tablets is estimated to be worth $1.464 billion.


Also Read

Zydus Noveltech Inc dissolved after 'not generating meaningful revenue'

Domestic business, US launches to drive gains for Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Life hits new peak; m-cap hits Rs 1 trn as stock up 60% in 3 months

Zydus Life stock: When to book profit? Advice from HDFC Sec's Nandish Shah

Zydus, Daewoong collaborate to co-develop, market Leuprolide Acetate

May lead to termination: Cognizant warns staff for not returning to office

Larsen and Toubro bags multiple orders for buildings, factories business

NCLT approves merger process for Reliance's arm Viacom18 and Star India

ICICI Direct faces user outrage after multiple trading platform delays

Zydus Lifesciences inks supply pact with MSN for generic cancer drug in US

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Zydus LifesciencesPharma industryPharmaceutical companies

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story