Zydus, MSN partner to license, supply affordable cancer tablets in the US

India’s Zydus Lifesciences and MSN Laboratories on Friday announced an exclusive licensing and supply agreement to bring a generic version of cancer-treating Cabozantinib tablets (aka CABOMETYX) to the United States (US).

MSN Laboratories will manufacture and supply the generic tablets, while Zydus will handle marketing, distribution and sales in the US, said a statement.

The partnership is expected to provide patients with “greater access to this critical medication at a more affordable price”, it said. MSN Laboratories was the first to file a substantially complete application for generic Cabozantinib tablets, potentially making them eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the US.



“This partnership underscores our commitment to providing patients with high-quality, affordable medications,” said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences. “Cabozantinib is an important treatment option for many cancer patients, and we are pleased to work with MSN to bring the generic version to the US market.”

“We are pleased to partner with Zydus on this significant opportunity,” said MSN Reddy, founder, chairman and managing director of MSN Group. “Bringing Cabozantinib Tablets to market represents our expertise in development, manufacturing, and regulatory affairs. Working with Zydus will allow us to successfully commercialise Cabozantinib while making high-quality medications more affordable.”