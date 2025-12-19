Adani Airport plans ₹1 trn capex across airports in 5 years: Jeet Adani

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will see its commercial flight operations begin on December 25 after a long wait. Jeet Adani, director, Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), spoke to the press at a media roundtable at the airport’s office ahead of the operational launch. Edited excerpts:

There has been buzz about a proposed study by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) of Maharashtra on a third runway. What’s your view?

It is something that we welcome. More than just land feasibility, the more important aspect is airspace feasibility because Mumbai’s airspace is quite congested. If the third runway comes through, it will help, as it will push out the need for a third airport by five to six years. The larger point is that if we compare Mumbai to London, there are five airports in London, whereas in Mumbai there is talk about two to three airports. You need five airports in Mumbai itself.

Is there space for the third runway within the existing NMIA? There is no space. It is a little theoretical. On paper, a new airport will need up to Rs 20,000 crore. If I can buy land for Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore and put another runway, it is a better option on paper. But it’s not just the runway. One would also require highway connectivity, a new terminal, and other infrastructure. It has to be truly independent. What’s the outlook for passenger traffic after launch, since projected passenger footfall was estimated to be 12 million in FY26?

We are looking at about 12 million in FY27. There will be a couple of million passengers this year because we barely have two to three months left. Then, by the year after that, it should reach the full 20 million capacity. By then, we will also see a combined tariff with the same rates for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. Cidco and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have agreed in principle to adopt this combined tariff. It is also being viewed quite positively by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority, which is working on the methodology and how the tariff will work.

What are the other development plans at NMIA? We have about 240 acres of land that is developable on the city side at Navi Mumbai. We will completely develop it ourselves in the first two phases. It is going to be a mixed-use development with commercial real estate, hospitality, retail, and other components. We are developing a 25,000-seat arena for live entertainment and a convention centre in partnership with one of the major operators. In the first phase, we are developing about five million square feet, and then every year two to three million square feet will be added.

What are the plans to demolish Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport (CSMIA)? It will happen in 2030. We see the MMR as a region where total demand right now, even after the 20 million passenger footfall, is still higher than supply. We are starting construction of the next terminal at NMIA in the next six months. Once Terminal 2 and the second runway at NMIA become operational in the next three to three-and-a-half years, we will have some breathing room, when we can demolish and rebuild Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport. What is the quantum of capex the group is planning for its airports?

The total capex for airside, terminal and city-side development across all our airports will be around Rs 1 lakh crore (Rs 1 trillion) over the next five years. Does AAHL plan an IPO and is there a timeline for it? It will be either an IPO or a demerger. The period between 2027 and 2030 is a good timeline. An IPO has three triggers. The first is NMIA launching operations. Second, the company needs to generate its own cash. While it is EBITDA-positive, because of its capex it still depends a lot on Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) for cash. It will be self-sufficient in the next two to three years on an ongoing basis. The third part will be leasing or sub-leasing one of the city-side projects so that we can demonstrate value.

What are the growth plans for the Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC)? FSTC has 15 simulators today. After the IndiGo crisis, one of the focus areas is how to train more pilots. Our vision over the next two to three years is to increase the number of simulators from 15 to 50–60 across India and install them in cities such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Cities may have a minimum of two simulators, while in some places there will be five to 10 in the next two to three years. What is Air Works’ significance with respect to NMIA?