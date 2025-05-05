Adani team in talks with Trump admin to drop $265 million US bribery case

Representatives of businessman Gautam Adani have held meetings with officials from the Donald Trump-led US administration to discuss the possibility of dropping criminal charges filed against him in connection with an overseas bribery investigation, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The meetings reportedly began earlier this year and have intensified in recent weeks. If the current pace continues, the matter could move towards resolution within a month.

ALSO READ: Sebi accuses Adani's nephew in insider trading case, settlement talks on According to Bloomberg, Adani’s representatives have argued that the case does not align with President Donald Trump’s current policy priorities and have requested that it be reconsidered.

What are the charges against Adani in the US?

Former board member of Azure Power Global, Cyril Cabanes, was also named in the complaint. Cabanes was accused of facilitating the bribery operation while serving in both domestic and international capacities.

Charges brought against the Adani executives include securities fraud, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). FCPA is a US law that prohibits the payment of bribes to foreign officials for business advantage.

ALSO READ: What does the SEC indictment of Adani mean, and is there an Indian equivalent? At the time, US regulators sought strict penalties, including permanent injunctions, civil fines, and bans on both Gautam and Sagar Adani from serving as directors or officers at publicly listed companies.

How has Adani responded to the allegations?

The Adani Group has denied all allegations. In an effort to mitigate legal and financial risks, Adani has engaged several legal and lobbying firms in the United States. One meeting reportedly took place in March, involving prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn and officials from the Department of Justice, the Bloomberg report said.