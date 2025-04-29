Osamu Suzuki: The Japanese automaker who motorised middle-class India

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman and CEO of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation, was posthumously awarded India’s second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, for his exceptional contributions to the Indian automotive industry. The recognition comes a few years after Suzuki had been awarded India's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan.

The recognition underlines Suzuki’s role in motorising the Indian middle class and shaping the country’s automotive landscape through the Maruti Suzuki venture.

Here is a look back on Osamu Suzuki's life and how his work in Japan transformed the lives in India.

Who was Osamu Suzuki?

Born in 1930 as Osamu Matsuda, he later adopted the Suzuki surname after marrying into the founding family of Suzuki Motor Corporation. He graduated in law from Chuo University and joined the company in 1958. At the time, Suzuki was still evolving from its origins as a loom maker and had only begun experimenting with compact vehicles.

Osamu Suzuki rose through the ranks to become president in 1978 and later chairman, guiding the company for over four decades. His leadership was marked by frugality, an eye for emerging markets, and an unwavering belief in the future of small, affordable vehicles.

The rise of Suzuki Motor Corporation

Under Osamu Suzuki’s stewardship, the company expanded its global footprint, especially in developing countries. He steered Suzuki towards becoming a key player in compact and efficient automobiles, setting it apart from other Japanese carmakers that focused on larger vehicles.

By the 1980s, Suzuki had already made inroads into markets such as Pakistan, Indonesia, and Hungary, but his most significant impact would come in India.

How Suzuki entered India

India, in the early 1980s, was a protectionist, license-controlled economy with limited options in the automobile sector. Recognising the opportunity, Osamu Suzuki personally championed a joint venture with the Indian government.

In 1982, Suzuki Motor Corporation partnered with the Government of India to establish Maruti Udyog Limited, with the aim of manufacturing modern, affordable cars for Indian consumers.

This venture led to the launch of the iconic Maruti 800 in 1983, a model that revolutionised car ownership in India. At a time when cars were a luxury, the Maruti 800 offered reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, which targeted the rising middle class.

“Without his vision and foresight, his willingness to take a risk that no one else was willing to take, his deep and abiding love for India, and his immense capabilities as a teacher, I believe the Indian automobile industry could not have become the powerhouse that it has become. Millions of us in this country are living better lives because of Osamu San,” Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava had said on his passing.

Maruti Suzuki: The success story

The Maruti Suzuki collaboration soon became the most successful Indo-foreign joint venture in the country’s history. Osamu Suzuki’s localisation strategy, which focused on Indian suppliers, workforce training, and adapting to local tastes, helped build a strong ecosystem around the automobile industry in India.

On his passing, many of those who had worked with Suzuki recalled how he frequently visited Indian facilities, maintained close relationships with stakeholders, and encouraged constant innovation tailored to local needs.

In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK television, he once said, “Making good quality and low-price products is the basis of manufacturing... We cannot lower costs while sitting in the offices of the president or chairperson, so I have to be in a factory to understand the work and get ideas.”

Beyond manufacturing, his insistence on service networks and customer satisfaction played a vital role in the brand’s dominance. From the Alto to the Swift, WagonR to Baleno, Maruti Suzuki introduced several models over the decades that were tailored for Indian roads and wallets.

Suzuki's legacy: Brand building, job generation

While Suzuki’s impact was global, his contributions to India were unique in scale and depth. He not only helped build a brand but also shaped an industry, including creating jobs, fostering industrial development, and setting standards for quality and efficiency.

He received several international honours, including India’s Padma Bhushan in 2007. With the posthumous Padma Vibhushan in 2025, India has now recognised Osamu Suzuki not just as a businessman, but as a nation-builder.

Osamu Suzuki's son collects Padma Vibhushan award

Toshihiro Suzuki, his son and the current president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, accepted the award on his late father's behalf. Osamu Suzuki passed away on December 25, 2024 at the age of 94 due to malignant lymphoma. The honour marks a full-circle moment in a decades-long partnership between the Japanese automaker and India.