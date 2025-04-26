Anant Ambani appointed executive director of Reliance Industries for 5 yrs

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been appointed as the executive director of Reliance Industries Ltd for a five-year term starting May 1, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the human resources, nomination and remuneration committee, considered and appointed Anant M Ambani (DIN: 07945702), a non-executive director of the company, as whole-time director designated as executive director of the company, for a period of five years with effect from May 1, 2025, subject to the approval of the members of the company," the exchange filing stated.

In August 2023, Mukesh Ambani had brought his three children — twins Isha and Akash, along with Anant — onto the board of the oil-to-telecom giant as non-executive directors, laying the groundwork for a future leadership transition.

Ambani, who has consistently ranked among Asia’s richest individuals, had previously stated that his children would take on major roles within Reliance, India’s most valuable and profitable firm. Akash, the eldest, has served as chairman of Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm, since June 2022 after initially joining the company in 2014. Isha currently leads Reliance’s retail, e-commerce, and luxury segments, while Anant is responsible for the group's new energy business.

All three siblings also serve on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail, the subsidiaries managing the conglomerate’s digital, telecom, and retail operations.

Anant, a Brown University graduate, becomes the first among the Ambani siblings to take up an executive director role within Reliance Industries. He has been leading the company's energy business since August 2022 and has been a board member at Jio Platforms Ltd since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd since May 2022, as well as Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. Additionally, he has served on the board of Reliance Foundation, the group's philanthropic wing, since September 2022.