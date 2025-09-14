AI won't replace people but make them more productive: Haresh Khoobchandani

People and companies must “proactively own” the disruption from rapid technological change, says Haresh Khoobchandani, vice-president for Asia Pacific and Japan at Autodesk, a multinational software corporation known for its 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software. “The cost of inaction will be far higher than the cost of action,” he told Shivani Shinde in an interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

How has your career been: From a flight steward to tech leader?

I began my career as a flight steward with Singapore Airlines. I had zero technology background. When I joined Microsoft, I felt like a deer caught in the headlights, surrounded by incredibly smart people with technical backgrounds. I struggled for the first six months. At one point, I even called my headhunter and said “get me out of here!” That return call, as it turns out, never came — for 19 years. What changed everything was a piece of feedback that became a turning point in my career. I stayed, grew at Microsoft and eventually moved to Autodesk, where I’ve now been for seven years.

What made me stay on in the technology world was the realisation of what tech can do. It has the capability to change lives. I have had the privilege to interact with Bill Gates (Microsoft cofounder), Steve Ballmer (former CEO of Microsoft), and Satya Nadella (Microsoft’s chairman). How has product development changed in the era of artificial intelligence (AI)? Since I have joined the industry, the pace of change has only accelerated. At Autodesk, we see AI as a tool to augment human ingenuity. The world has so many pressing problems but limited time, money and material. Technology helps bridge that gap.

In product development, AI allows us to automate repetitive tasks — like writing common code — so that coders can focus on more creative, higher-value work. Interestingly, hiring trends reflect this shift. Earlier, companies prioritised hiring coders; they now increasingly hire subject matter experts or domain specialists and then teach them coding. The focus has shifted to solving the right problem in the right way. If anyone can use free tools to create apps or products, what does it mean for Autodesk? I often hear people say: “I can ask ChatGPT to design a three-storey building.” Sure, it can produce a basic drawing but that doesn’t mean it’s buildable. Constructing a building is a complex process. Buildings must comply with local laws, sustainability standards, and energy efficiency requirements. A drawing that ignores these won’t work in the real world.

What AI enables for firms like Autodesk is the ability to train models on 3D geometry, fabrication methods, and best construction practices. This augments the capabilities of designers and engineers by integrating design, build, and operations. It doesn’t replace architects or engineers; it makes them more productive. How is India using technology to build infrastructure? The way India is deploying technology in construction blows my mind. For instance, ITC runs zero-paper construction sites — [work is] completely digitised. We’ve worked with Shapoorji Pallonji, and Mumbai’s Metro project used Autodesk’s Building Information Modelling (BIM). The Central Public Works Department has mandated BIM for projects above ~50 crore. We collaborated with the Bangalore International Airport Limited for developing Terminal 2.

How significant is India for Autodesk? In the past six to seven years, we have significantly expanded our presence here. India is now our largest employee base outside the US. It plays a pivotal role in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. We’re not just a sales and marketing outfit here. We have R&D, engineering, and product teams in India developing software that is used globally. At the same time, we are innovating for India and building solutions tailored for the local market. We continue to invest in people, senior leadership, and skilling initiatives. India will remain central to our growth.