Jamshyd Godrej calls for deregulation, big reforms to boost investment

Jamshyd Godrej said India needs significant deregulation and more big reforms to drive capital expenditure, boost competitiveness and double its share in global trade

Jamshyd Godrej, Jamshyd, Godrej
Chairman & Managing Director Godrej Enterprises Group Jamshyd Godrej (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:18 PM IST
A whole host of deregulation is required, and the country needs plenty more big bang reforms that will ensure more capital expenditure and investments, Jamshyd Godrej, managing director (MD) at Godrej Enterprises Group, said at a press conference.
 
He said, “There is a whole host of deregulation that has to happen… significant deregulation in every area.” Talking about income tax rebate by the government, he added that it will probably help relieve debt at that level.
 
Godrej explained: “What we need is growth imperative and growth imperative is not only GST (goods and services tax)… I think you need that real growth. For instance, because of the tariff problem, today, the government is talking about improving export incentives and competitiveness. Right now, the whole world is open to look at our market share in export, global trade. You double that and see the growth.”
 
In February, during the Budget 2025-26, the government announced that under the new tax regime, annual income up to ₹12 lakh will attract no income tax.
 
In a bid to boost the economy, last week, the government also removed the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slab rates. Many food and non-food items too have seen the GST rate being revised lower.
 

Topics :Godrej GroupJamshyd GodrejInvestment

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

