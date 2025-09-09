Jamshyd Godrej calls for deregulation, big reforms to boost investment

A whole host of deregulation is required, and the country needs plenty more big bang reforms that will ensure more capital expenditure and investments, Jamshyd Godrej, managing director (MD) at Godrej Enterprises Group, said at a press conference.

He said, “There is a whole host of deregulation that has to happen… significant deregulation in every area.” Talking about income tax rebate by the government, he added that it will probably help relieve debt at that level.

Godrej explained: “What we need is growth imperative and growth imperative is not only GST (goods and services tax)… I think you need that real growth. For instance, because of the tariff problem, today, the government is talking about improving export incentives and competitiveness. Right now, the whole world is open to look at our market share in export, global trade. You double that and see the growth.”