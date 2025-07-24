Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / ED raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Yes Bank loan fraud probe

ED raids premises linked to Anil Ambani in Yes Bank loan fraud probe

The ED is currently examining over 50 companies and 25 individuals in connection to the alleged Yes Bank loan fraud case

Anil Ambani

ED raids several locations linked to Anil Ambani in Yes Bank loan fraud probe

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided several locations connected to Anil Ambani as part of its ongoing investigation into the Yes Bank loan fraud case. ED's action comes after State Bank of India (SBI) decided to classify telecom company Reliance Communications as 'fraud' and will report its former director, Anil Ambani, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The ED is currently examining over 50 companies and 25 individuals believed to be part of the network. Preliminary findings indicate that the promoters of Yes Bank allegedly received funds in their personal accounts shortly before sanctioning large loans to Reliance Anil Ambani Group companie, pointing to a potential quid pro quo.  The ED suspects that bribes were paid to bank officials and that key loan approval documents, such as Credit Approval Memorandums (CAMs), were backdated. Investigations further reveal that investments were proposed without any due diligence, flouting the bank's internal credit policies.
 
 
The crackdown follows two FIRs filed by the CBI and information shared by Sebi, the National Housing Bank, Bank of Baroda, and the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).  
 
Loans worth around ₹3,000 crore issued by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019 are under scrutiny for alleged diversion to shell companies and group-linked entities. It is also suspected that some Yes Bank executives may have received kickbacks during the loan sanctioning process.
 
Irregularities flagged by the ED include loans given to financially unstable companies, backdated documentation, and disbursals that occurred even before formal approval. Evergreening of bad loans and overlapping directorships across borrowing firms have also raised red flags.  (With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics appoints Deepali Naair Global Head, Brand & Corp Comm

Paytm

Paytm CFO to retire from company board, ex-bureaucrat Bimal Julka resigns

PremiumFrom kitchen to Cloud: How Ajay Vij is steering Accenture's India engine

From kitchen to Cloud: How Ajay Vij is steering Accenture's India engine

Arun Misra, Hindustan Zinc CEO

Hindustan Zinc CEO rejects Viceroy's brand fee allegations against Vedanta

PremiumVellayan Subbiah

India needs to develop a broader semiconductor ecosystem over time: Subbiah

Topics : YES Bank Enforcement Directorate Anil Ambani BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon