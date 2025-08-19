Home / Companies / People / Emami Agrotech enters branded staples market, targets ₹2K cr in 5 years

Emami Agrotech enters branded staples market, targets ₹2K cr in 5 years

Emami Agrotech enters the ₹80,000 crore branded staples market with products like chakki atta, maida, and suji, targeting ₹2,000 crore in sales within 3-5 years

Emami Agrotech
Vibhash V Agarwal, Director of Emami Group. | File Image
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Emami Agrotech, the ₹20,000 crore edible oil, food and bio-diesel arm of the Emami Group, has forayed into the branded staples segment, setting a sales target of ₹2,000 crore in 3-5 years.
 
The company is making its debut in the ₹80,000 crore branded staples market with Emami Healthy & Tasty fresh chakki atta, maida and suji. Over the next few months, it is likely to add more variants and categories to the foods portfolio.
 
Vibhash V Agarwal, Director, Emami Group, who is driving the food business of the company, said, “With this launch, we intend to enter from pantry to the centre of the Indian kitchen space and be an integral part of daily rituals, family meals, and emotional bonds around food.”
 
“Food, snacks, ready-to-eat, sauces – we are looking at different categories,” he added.
 
 The target of achieving ₹2,000 crore would be met by the atta, maida and suji launches as well as other categories that Emami Agrotech is planning to enter. At present, the food vertical – comprising spices, soya chunks and rice bran oil – is about ₹400 crore.
 
Emami Agrotech started off as an edible oil company in 2010 with the “Healthy & Tasty” brand and then forayed into other categories – spices (Mantra) and soya chunks (Advans).
 
The company is working with McKinsey and a specialist agency Thinking Forks to chart out the roadmap for foods.
 
Agarwal expects the company to capture 15–20 per cent of West Bengal’s branded staples market within the next couple of years.
 
“We are launching it in Bengal, but the aim is to take it to areas where our brands are strong – such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana,” he added.
 
The company is also on the lookout for acquisitions in the food space in the East. However, Aditya Agarwal, Director, Emami group, said, “There are not many companies available.”
 
“Otherwise, we are open to it – it would have given us a head start,” he added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Flipkart's roots in Tier-II, -III cities will help qcom rollout: Biswas

Premium

Where your data resides is a fundamental question: IBM's Hans Dekkers

Premium

Govt likely to set up corpus for strategic deepwater exploration

Premium

Big discovery in deepwater basin need of hour: OIL chief Ranjit Rath

Premium

Zostel charts global expansion, in talks to bring in strategic investors

Topics :Emami AgrotechEmami LimitedMcKinsey

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story