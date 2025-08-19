Emami Agrotech enters branded staples market, targets ₹2K cr in 5 years

Emami Agrotech, the ₹20,000 crore edible oil, food and bio-diesel arm of the Emami Group, has forayed into the branded staples segment, setting a sales target of ₹2,000 crore in 3-5 years.

The company is making its debut in the ₹80,000 crore branded staples market with Emami Healthy & Tasty fresh chakki atta, maida and suji. Over the next few months, it is likely to add more variants and categories to the foods portfolio.

Vibhash V Agarwal, Director, Emami Group, who is driving the food business of the company, said, “With this launch, we intend to enter from pantry to the centre of the Indian kitchen space and be an integral part of daily rituals, family meals, and emotional bonds around food.”

“Food, snacks, ready-to-eat, sauces – we are looking at different categories,” he added. The target of achieving ₹2,000 crore would be met by the atta, maida and suji launches as well as other categories that Emami Agrotech is planning to enter. At present, the food vertical – comprising spices, soya chunks and rice bran oil – is about ₹400 crore. Emami Agrotech started off as an edible oil company in 2010 with the “Healthy & Tasty” brand and then forayed into other categories – spices (Mantra) and soya chunks (Advans). The company is working with McKinsey and a specialist agency Thinking Forks to chart out the roadmap for foods.