Home / Companies / People / Life insurance more accessible with GST cut: Shriram Life Insurance CEO

Life insurance more accessible with GST cut: Shriram Life Insurance CEO

The company's managing director and chief executive officer Casparus J H Kromhout talks to Shine Jacob about its future, the impact of recent regulatory decisions on business, and the new GST relief

Casparus J H Kromhout
premium
Casparus J H Kromhout , CEO and MD. | File Image
Shine Jacob
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shriram Life Insurance, promoted by Shriram Group and Africa’s Sanlam Group, has set ambitious growth targets for FY30. The firm’s managing director and chief executive officer, Casparus J H Kromhout, talks to Shine Jacob in Chennai about its future, the impact of recent regulatory decisions on business, and the new goods and services tax (GST) relief for customers. Edited excerpts:
 
Is it true that the impact of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai’s) special surrender value (SSV) norms may dent your growth rate from an expected 30 per cent to around 20 per cent this year? Also, what will be the impact on margins? 
It does have a solvency impact, which may reflect in our growth rate. We have been able to mitigate it mostly by adjusting commissions where appropriate, and through technology and cost-efficiency measures. 
We will continue on our growth path, but because SSV affects solvency, we need to be more cautious about the pace of growth.  
Regarding the free-look cancellation facility and other key aspects, the regulator had warned you last week. 
During our last inspection three to four years ago, they had several observations, which we addressed immediately. Now, they have raised it formally, and we need to submit an action-taken report. 
What will be the impact of GST 2.0, which exempts individual life insurance premiums, versus the 18 per cent rate earlier? 
It’s a boost for the industry from the customer’s perspective, making insurance more accessible and affordable. We are very supportive, especially since we operate in a segment where every rupee counts for the customer. Considering the SSV impact and other factors, it’s difficult to predict precisely how it will settle down. 
However, it will support our growth aspirations. It’s very positive as it helps expand the market in a segment that really needs it.  
There were reports that the top four insurers reported a major drop across both retail and group segments in 2024-25 (FY25) versus 2023-24 (FY24). How do you assess this situation? 
Overall, there hasn’t been strong growth in the number of policies. To achieve insurance for all, we need strong growth in policy numbers. Our penetration is still low. For ‘Insurance for All’, the number of policies has to increase. 
The industry is moving towards higher premium sizes — the average is now ₹1.13 lakh, while ours is around ₹30,000. For true insurance inclusion, we need more affordable policies, and we are focusing on that.  
What is your FY30 target for new business and assets under management (AUM)? 
We have an aspirational vision for 2030 and are already ahead of the targets set in 2021-22. For a fivefold to sevenfold growth in new business premium, we needed around 27 per cent growth. 
In 2022-23 (FY23), we grew 24 per cent; FY24, around 39 per cent; and FY25, around 45 per cent. With roughly ₹1,300 crore now, our compound annual growth rate exceeds the required mark. We are targeting ₹3,000–3,500 crore by FY30, and this aspirational target is achievable at a 20 per cent growth rate. In terms of AUM, we have crossed ₹14,000 crore, and by FY30, we aim to reach ₹30,000 crore. 
 
More on business-standard.com

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Want more retail investors in Tata Capital story: MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwal

Premium

Market for AI PCs is in India's smaller cities: Asus India's Arnold Su

Who is Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors' new MD & CEO starting October?

Britain considering financial support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers

Premium

Urban Company CEO says IPO success is 'Day Zero' for home services giant

Topics :Shriram Life InsuranceShriramlife insurance industry

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story