Home / Companies / People / Britain considering financial support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers

Britain considering financial support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers

The luxury carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, has three factories in Britain, which together produce about 1,000 cars per day

jaguar land rover tata jlr
Britain's government is considering a financial lifeline to carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Britain's government is considering a financial lifeline to carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers after a shutdown caused by a cyberattack was extended until October, the BBC said on Thursday. 
The luxury carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, has three factories in Britain, which together produce about 1,000 cars per day. The company is losing at least 50 million pounds ($68 million) a week, according to the BBC, with many of its 33,000 staff told to stay at home. 
Business minister Peter Kyle and industry minister Chris McDonald visited JLR on Tuesday and talked to the CEO about how the company can work towards restarting production. 
"We have two priorities helping Jaguar Land Rover get back up and running as soon as possible and the long-term health of the supply chain," said McDonald. 
The BBC said ministers were considerig a scheme to buy component parts from the suppliers to enable them to survive until JLR resumes production. 
Another option being considered is providing government-backed loans to suppliers, the BBC said, although it added that the idea was not popular with suppliers. 
When asked about the BBC report, the business department pointed to a statement on Tuesday in which Kyle said "we are doing everything we can to minimise the impact of this incident."  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Urban Company CEO says IPO success is 'Day Zero' for home services giant

ITC chief calls for business models that are people, planet centric

Modicare MD Samir Modi arrested by Delhi Police in rape, intimidation case

CBI files chargesheets in ₹2,796 crore fraud case against Anil Ambani firms

Premium

House of Abhinandan Lodha eyes ₹10,000 cr sales by FY30: Company chief

Topics :Jaguar Land RoverJaguarBritain

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story