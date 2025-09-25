Britain considering financial support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers

Britain's government is considering a financial lifeline to carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers after a shutdown caused by a cyberattack was extended until October, the BBC said on Thursday.

The luxury carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, has three factories in Britain, which together produce about 1,000 cars per day. The company is losing at least 50 million pounds ($68 million) a week, according to the BBC, with many of its 33,000 staff told to stay at home.

Business minister Peter Kyle and industry minister Chris McDonald visited JLR on Tuesday and talked to the CEO about how the company can work towards restarting production.