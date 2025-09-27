Home / Companies / People / Who is Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors' new MD & CEO starting October?

Who is Shailesh Chandra, Tata Motors' new MD & CEO starting October?

Shailesh Chandra, who currently heads Tata Motors' passenger and electric vehicle businesses, will take charge as the company's new managing director and CEO from October 2025

Shailesh Chandra
Shailesh Chandra (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors on Friday unveiled a big leadership reshuffle as the company gears up to hive off its commercial vehicle division into a separate listed entity, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), effective October 1, 2025.
 
The announcement includes key changes at the top, with Shailesh Chandra set to take over as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Motors. His appointment signals the automaker’s focus on passenger vehicles and the fast-growing electric mobility segment.
 

Major leadership transitions

 
Three big shifts will take place as part of this restructuring:
• Shailesh Chandra, who heads Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has been appointed MD and CEO of Tata Motors for a three-year term starting October 1. He will lead the passenger and EV businesses.
• Girish Wagh, currently executive director and key managerial personnel (KMP) at Tata Motors, will step down on October 1 to become the MD & CEO of the newly-formed TMLCV
• PB Balaji, group CFO and KMP, will leave his role on November 17 to become CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc in the UK. On the same day, he will join the Tata Motors Board as a non-executive, non-independent director and also serve on the boards of both Tata Motors and TMLCV.   
 

Who is Shailesh Chandra?

 
Shailesh Chandra has been named as the MD & CEO of Tata Motors. He currently serves as Joint MD of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility businesses.
 
Chandra joined Tata Motors in 1995 as a production manager. Over the years, he moved through various leadership roles, including Senior Manager in vendor development and divisional manager at Telco/Tata Motors. In 2012, he was promoted as deputy general manager in the vice chairman’s Office, Mint reported.
 
In 2013, Chandra moved to Tata Sons Limited, where he worked in the group chairman’s office, first as general manager (group strategy) and later as assistant vice president.
 
He rejoined Tata Motors in April 2016 as head of corporate strategy and business transformation. Soon after, he was appointed president of the passenger vehicles unit and the electric mobility business, playing a central role in Tata’s push towards electrification.
 
By 2022, he had risen to CEO and MD of both the passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility units, positions he continues to hold today.
 
Alongside his leadership at Tata Motors, Chandra also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Tata Technologies Limited and Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.  Internationally, he is on the boards of Trilix Srl, Italy, and Tata Motors Design Tech Centre Plc, UK.
 
Chandra holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University. He also earned an executive MBA from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Britain considering financial support for Jaguar Land Rover's suppliers

Premium

Urban Company CEO says IPO success is 'Day Zero' for home services giant

ITC chief calls for business models that are people, planet centric

Modicare MD Samir Modi arrested by Delhi Police in rape, intimidation case

CBI files chargesheets in ₹2,796 crore fraud case against Anil Ambani firms

Topics :Tata Motorscommercial vehiclesCEOBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story