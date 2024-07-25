Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to launch own sportswear brand

On the venture, Pandya remarked that he wished to build a brand that reflected his journey and connects with the youth.

“By launching the identity and the range that I personally use and believe in, I feel like I’m sharing a piece of my daily routine and philosophy with my fans,” the cricketer noted.



Meanwhile, Fancode co-founder Yannick Colaco expressed excitement about having Pandya's brand on board.

“As one of the fittest athletes and an inspiring national icon, Hardik’s journey resonates with people from all walks of life,” Colaco said, adding that the cricketer had been personally involved in the project. He said the firm expects that the brand will appeal not just to fitness enthusiasts but also Pandya’s fans and admirers.

Launched in 2019 by industry veterans Colaco and Prasana Krishnan, Fancode Shop has reached over 100 million users to date.

The Mumbai-based digital sports company was launched under Dream Sports, which also houses brands like Dream11. Fancode Shop aims to work as a one-stop shop to connect fans with sports via technology. Besides merchandising, it also offers digital sports streaming services.

In February, the company secured broadcast rights to stream Formula 1 motorsports races in India for 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2023, the company streamed about 15,000 live matches spanning a dozen sports.