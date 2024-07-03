Olympian PV Sindhu joins wellness brand Hoop as investor, brand ambassador

Badminton player PV Sindhu during the launch of Bridgestone Dueler All Terrain A/T002 tyre, in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Olympic medalist and ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Wednesday announced that she has joined the Gurugram-based wellness brand Hoop as its investor and brand ambassador.

“There are a few things I look at before investing in brands: the founders, the vision, and the potential. Hoop isn’t just another company; it’s a team with heart and a mission that resonates deeply with me,” Sindhu said in a post on LinkedIn, sharing the announcement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sindhu said that she has personally used the Hoop products and is impressed by its effectiveness. “It’s not just for athletes, but for anyone committed to an active lifestyle,” she added.

Hoop co-founder Saharsh Agarwal welcomed Sindhu into the family, saying, “There is no better name in Indian sports that can be associated with trust, belief, and hard work.”

Hoop brands itself as India’s first wellness brand for an active lifestyle. Founded in 2022, the company focuses on a range of wellness products to deal with effective pain, sleep, stress, and workout, crafted with “natural ingredients.”

Which other sportspersons own stakes in startups?

With her latest venture, Sindhu has joined the club of several noted sportspersons and celebrities who are expanding their investment portfolios beyond their respective fields.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni are among some marquee names to have invested in startups. Kohli, along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, has invested in Bengaluru-based startup Digit Insurance, which recently went public. Kohli also has investmented in fashion startup Universal Sportsbiz, co-owns clothing brand Wrogn, among others.

Meanwhile, cricket legend Tendulkar owns a small undisclosed stake in ed-tech firm Uacademy.

He has investments in sports and entertainment arena Smaaash, car retailing startup Spinny among others.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra owns a stake in a regional language streaming platform named Stage, in which he invested in November last year.

Sindhu also owns a stake in Azad Engineering, a manufacturer of aerospace components. Besides her, Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal and VVS Laxman are other investors in the firm.