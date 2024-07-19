All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic officially part ways

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Thursday, announced his separation with wife Natasa Stankovic after a relationship of four years.

The couple disclosed the decision in a joint statement on their official Instagram accounts.

Pandya and Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya on July 30 of the same year.

They renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023 in Udaipur in a grand celebration.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the couple said in the joint statement.