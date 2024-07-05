Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Fans faint, many injured in Team India T20 World Cup victory parade rush

Fans faint, many injured in Team India T20 World Cup victory parade rush

An estimated 300,000 supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of their World Cup heroes during the victory parade

t20 world cup victory parade
Photo: Screengrab
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Mumbai on Thursday witnessed unprecedented scenes as lakhs of jubilant fans thronged Marine Drive to celebrate Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph. An estimated 300,000 supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes during the victory parade. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Mumbai police deployed around 5,000 personnel across Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to manage the massive crowd, but despite their efforts, several fans faced difficulties.

The joyous occasion was marred by incidents of injuries and health issues. Ten people were rushed to the nearest government hospital after experiencing various problems, including one fan who sustained a fracture and another who had trouble breathing, according to Mumbai police.


Eyewitness accounts of the chaotic celebration
 

Ravi Solanki, an eyewitness, recounted the chaos to news agency ANI: “I was coming from the office and came to know that the Indian team would reach here between 5 pm-6 pm which did not happen. The crowd progressively swelled. The police were not managing the situation. People suddenly started shouting, after which some people fell on each other. It was very unorganised. There was nobody to manage. The incident happened between 8.15-8.45 pm.”

The roadshow, stretching from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, culminated in a grand felicitation ceremony organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the stadium. 

More From This Section

ODI World Cup 2027: Wanderers, Kingsmead, Newlands among eight SA venues

Erasmus admits to making 'massive error' in 2019 ODI World Cup final


Rishab Mahesh Yadav, a fan who fainted during the parade, shared his ordeal: “The crowd was overwhelming. I fell and got choked, losing consciousness. I was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and feel fine now. There was a severe lack of management, and the police were not vigilant.”

A celebration of triumph at Wankhede Stadium
 

Wankhede Stadium also recorded an influx of 40,000 fans, because the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s decided to allow free entry. During the BCCI event, India’s captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup victory to the entire nation.

“The reception we’ve got here reflects the immense enthusiasm and anticipation people had. This trophy is for the entire nation. It belongs to all the players who have represented the country and the fans who have been yearning for this moment,” Rohit Sharma said.

“Mumbai never disappoints when it comes to celebrating victories. Bringing this trophy back to Wankhede feels incredibly special. The fans have waited 13 years for a World Cup triumph, and finally, it’s here. I’m very happy and relieved,” he said.

India’s historic victory in Barbados
 

India’s triumph over South Africa in the final was a match to remember. Opting to bat first, India set a formidable target of 176/7 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli leading the charge with a stellar 76 off 59 balls. Despite a valiant effort, South Africa managed 169/8 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya’s remarkable performance (3/20) in the final over sealed India’s win by successfully defending 15 runs.

This victory ended India’s 11-year International Cricket Council (ICC) Trophy drought, their last major title being the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership. The Men in Blue showcased nerves of steel to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat, sending the nation into a jubilant frenzy.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

11 hospitalised as sea of fans joins Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

Team India victory parade: Players dance to tunes of 'dhol', celebrate win

India's victorious parade after T20 World Cup win delayed in Mumbai

Open bus parade to special offerings: India's World Cup trophy celebrations

India among most active nations for Meta's Threads; active users hit 175 mn

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliICC T20 World CupIndian CricketMarine DriveHardik PandyaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story