Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal breached forex limit for personal expenses: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 50 crore belonging to Pawan Kant Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero MotoCorp , in connection with a money laundering probe against him. These include his three immovable properties in Delhi worth Rs 25 crore.

Munjal, the financial crime fighting agency alleged, misused the Reserve Bank of India’s liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) by illegally moving abroad foreign currency and valuable items worth Rs 54 crore and later using them for his personal expenses. The items were allegedly moved by Hero's third-party vendor ( an event management company).

“The foreign currency was drawn from authorised dealers by an event management company in the name of various employees and thereafter handed over to Pawan Munjal’s relationship manager. The relationship manager carried such foreign currency/ foreign exchange in cash/ card secretly, for the personal expenditure of Munjal during his personal/ business trips,” said the agency. “The modus was adopted to 'override' the limits of LRS," it said.

LRS allows resident individuals, including minors, to remit up to $250,000 in current or capital account transactions in a fiscal year.

ED started an investigation following a prosecution complaint filed by Directorate of Revenue intelligence (DRI) Under Section135 of the Customs Act, 1962 against Munjal and others for taking foreign exchange/currency out of India illegally. .

In August, the ED had searched Munjal, his companies and related entities after taking cognisance of the DRI’ prosecution complaint ( commonly known as charge sheet) against him.

The Income Tax department had last year searched Munjal and Hero Motorcorp, India’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, as part of a tax evasion probe.

Hero Motocorp reported a jump of 47.59 per cent in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September 30 to Rs 1,007.04 crore, as compared to Rs 682.28 crore in the same quarter last year. As compared to Rs 700.54 crore in Q1 FY24, the net profit was up 43.75 per cent. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per equity share.