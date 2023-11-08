Home / Companies / People / CIL gives extension to Debasish Nanda as Director, Business Development

CIL gives extension to Debasish Nanda as Director, Business Development

Nanda took over as CIL's first Director, Business Development last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coal India

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has given extension to Debasish Nanda, who at present is company's Director, Business Development.

The extension has been given to Nanda, who is at present company's Director, Business Development, for a period of six months effective November 2, 2023 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Nanda took over as CIL's first Director, Business Development last year.

Before joining CIL, Nanda was working as Executive Director (Gas) in Indian Oil.

Nanda, a graduate in mechanical engineering from UCE Burla, Sambalpur University, a post graduate in production engineering from REC Rourkela and a Masters in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.

He joined Indian Oil in 1988 as a management trainee in the marketing division and spent 11 years in marketing of Servo lubricants.

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

