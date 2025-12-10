India a very vibrant market, have to think like startup: Nestle India CMD

Nestle India, the maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate, has seen a change in the corner office after a decade. Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, in an in-person interview with Akshara Srivastava, talks about his vision for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, the changes he wants to usher in, and the new growth vectors of the company. Edited excerpts: You have returned to the FMCG world after almost a decade-long stint at Amazon. How has the landscape changed from your time at Unilever? I have spent almost the entirety of the last decade seeing a lot of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. Fifteen years back, it would have been impossible to create a national brand in a matter of five years. Distribution was a huge task and brand awareness was gigantic and expensive. Brands could be famous in the region, city, or state but not so much nationally. However, that is not true anymore.

India is a very vibrant market, so we have to think like a startup. Today, consumption has also changed. Households don’t necessarily stick to one brand. Instead, each member uses a different product for the same thing, whether it is shampoo or noodles. Consumers now are more aware and have more money. So, the only way to win a consumer today is to have a good proposition. How are you working towards growing in this landscape? Does it mean a larger focus on ecommerce and quick commerce? The one big thing I learnt at Amazon is how technology can help us become faster and more efficient.

We are brand owners and we should serve our consumers through whatever route-to-market emerges. Quick commerce players have done a good amount of innovation to meet a consumer gap and it plays a very important role for our premiumisation agenda. It is very important to learn from the outside and bring it in. We are a Rs 20,077.5 crore company, which is profitable, we have the distribution, the muscle, and the brand. We can get flexibility as long as we’re open to innovating on behalf of the consumer. Today every Gen Z consumer reads the back of the pack, which is a very big change. It is not about route-to-market, or medium. It’s about maintaining product quality even when we work to reduce sodium or sugar. That’s where our R&D comes in and helps build customer trust.

You mentioned using technology more effectively. How will it help Nestle India? I have introduced a lot of changes on the technological front and the 8,629 people who work at the company have also been open to adopting technology. That is what will give us the fuel to invest more behind brands, drive rural penetration, and our premium products. Philipp (Navratil, chief executive officer, Nestle SA) calls it the virtuous circle: Use technology, drive optimisation, and invest it back behind the consumer – brands, or pricing, or people – so that’s how I’m looking at it. By the end of the year, we will digitise entirely from supply planning to distribution. Anything that gets sold, machines take over to build it into a forecasting model for factory planning, production planning, and raw material sourcing.

Being fast, focused, and flexible is good intent, but the idea is to make it a deliberate practice. As this falls into place, we will be able to respond to growth and to regional demands, and make us better at rural penetration. How much does quick commerce contribute to your overall business and how do you see the share growing? Digital commerce makes up almost 9 per cent, and quick commerce’s contribution will continue to grow as pantry stocking habits go down and families become smaller. There are close to 30 million households which can afford to buy from quick commerce and pay a premium for the convenience. There are more players now, so I think it will keep on growing.

It is not just about reaching the consumer, but end-to-end agility starting right from R&D. How are you seeing the rural market evolve and how are you looking to push your Rurban strategy? Our rural contribution is about 15 per cent. For most large consumer packaged goods players, that number will be around 40-60 per cent. The rural market has been growing about two times faster than urban in the last two years, so incomes are growing and consumption is going up. I am very excited with the opportunity in rural, because of its low contribution, the brand we have, and the infrastructure that we have built. Today, we have 31,000 distribution touchpoints.

Traditionally, rurban meant urban plus rural mega agglomerates where consumption was almost similar. We have always been very strong in urban, then we went deeper into rurban, and now we’re doing pristine rural. Coverage can be a vanity number, what is more important is the robustness of our coverage and because of technology now, I believe, we are in a position to leverage the growth happening in that segment. Does this mean more focus on building for the rural consumer? I still look at urban and rural as route-to-market, they’re just how you reach the consumer. There are pockets where a rural consumer behaves like an urban and vice versa. The two big differences are how to reach the consumer and the focus on price points.

I don’t think we require new brands, but definitely new variants. Different pockets will require different flavour profiles and for that we would need new variants. Does this mean inorganic growth opportunities? Have you identified any white spaces? We have our core businesses like Maggi and Lactogen and econ brands like Nespresso or Purina, all of which meet certain consumer needs. I can see white canvases, not just white spaces, but there is enough headroom for growth. There are more than enough points to gain from just a penetration drive for both core and emerging brands. Having said that, wherever I find something that is relevant, we will look at it. Nestle SA invested in pet food brand Drools, so yes one would look at it, but I don’t want us to be distracted, because we are still decades away from a level where our categories start stagnating because of high penetration and consumption.

Let’s come to your emerging businesses. How have they been performing? When it comes to pet food, we are very focused on a few cities and a few channels when it comes to pet care. We are doing it in a slow, deliberate manner because I believe we have a right to win over there. Nespresso has filled a gap at the premium end and we will expand boutiques. Nestle Professional is the second-largest market in the Asia Africa region and we have been growing double-digits. These three businesses have a lot of legs to take us far.